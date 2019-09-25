Beach comic Deborah Kimmett presents Downward Facing Broad show to raise funds for Sistering group

By AMANDA GIBB
Toronto-based comic and new Beach resident Deborah Kimmett will be performing her show, Downward Facing Broad on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the John Candy Box Theatre.
Kimmett is a veteran comic who is a regular on CBC’s The Debaters, and an alumna of The Second City.
Downward Facing Broad is a 90-minute show combining stand-up, storytelling, and live blues music performed by Kim Pollard to mix music with comedy.
Kimmett’s performance revolves around themes about aging as a woman. Kimmett shared a story about how she was given a seniors’ discount at a pharmacy when she was only 54 and was shocked she had received one on her bill.
“I do a whole routine on how — and anyone who is over 50 knows this — you’re being ghosted by most of society. Because as soon as you hit it, nobody sees you anymore in the same way. I’m saying this with my tongue in cheek of course,” said Kimmett.
She said that her routine also encompasses the advantages of aging, what people do with time now that they’re living longer, and a lot about having millennial children and trying to stay relevant at any age.
She said that Pollard’s blues singing helps to offset the rhythm of her comedy, like playing sultry music while Kimmett makes jokes about her body “falling apart.”
“She’s phenomenal. I really wanted a different sound for the audience that wasn’t just hearing my voice, and you’re getting humour and music together,” she said.
Kimmett said there is also an interactive portion of her show where the audience gets to pick what she does next out of four options.
Downward Facing Broad is also a fundraiser for Sistering, a multi-service agency for at-risk and socially isolated women. Along with other fundraising activities at the event, $5 from every ticket will go to Sistering.
“I have a big interest in trying to help women that are living in diminished ways. There’s a lot of supports in place. They’re (Sistering) is just a fantastic organization,” said Kimmett.
Downward Facing Broad aired earlier this year on CBC Radio, and is slated to be released by Howl and Roar Records on Oct. 9.
On this day, the show will also be available to stream on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon, and will also be available on CD.
The John Candy Box Theatre is located at 99 Blue Jays Way. Show time is 2 p.m.
For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4299403
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.