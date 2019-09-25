Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Danforth Avenue just east of Pharmacy Avenue

A man believed to be in his 60s has died after being struck by a vehicle on Danforth Avenue, just east of Pharmacy Avenue, last night.
Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. A man crossing the road who had been struck by an eastbound vehicle was found in serious condition. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
The vehicle involved, believed to be a Mercedes SUV, remained at the scene.
The man is the 26th pedestrian to be killed on Toronto’s streets this year.
Toronto police traffic services are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1900.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.