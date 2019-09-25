Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Danforth Avenue just east of Pharmacy Avenue

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a vehicle on Danforth Avenue just east of Pharmacy Avenue on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. A man crossing the road who had been struck by an eastbound vehicle was found in serious condition. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a Mercedes SUV, remained at the scene.

The man is the 26th pedestrian to be killed on Toronto’s streets this year.

Toronto police traffic services are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1900.