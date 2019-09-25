Pasta Night, Halloween Spooktacular planned for Community Centre 55

Community Centre 55's Halloween Spooktacular is set for the evening of Friday, Oct. 18.

Pasta Night takes place Friday, Sept. 27 starting at 6 p.m.

Cost is $8 and seating is limited so please call Cameron or Yvonne at 416-691-1113 to register.

The Kids Night Out (Parents Night Off) Halloween Spooktacular takes place Friday, Oct, 18 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost is $25 per child ($20 for siblings) and the event is recommended for kids ages six to 10.

For more information and to sign up, please contact Jade at 416-691-1113 or jade@centre55.com