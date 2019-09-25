Pasta Night, Halloween Spooktacular planned for Community Centre 55

Community Centre 55's Halloween Spooktacular is set for the evening of Friday, Oct. 18.

Community Centre 55 has a number of events upcoming including a Halloween Spooktacular and a Pasta Night.

Pasta Night takes place Friday, Sept. 27 starting at 6 p.m.

Cost is $8 and seating is limited so please call Cameron or Yvonne at 416-691-1113 to register.

The Kids Night Out (Parents Night Off) Halloween Spooktacular takes place Friday, Oct, 18 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost is $25 per child ($20 for siblings) and the event is recommended for kids ages six to 10.

For more information and to sign up, please contact Jade at 416-691-1113 or jade@centre55.com