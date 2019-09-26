Police in 55 Division seek help finding man missing since late August

Juraj Sever, 46, was last seen the Dundas and Greenwood area on Aug. 23.

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man who has been missing since late August.

Juraj Sever was last seen walking westbound on Dundas Street East near Greenwood Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, police said in press release issued on Wednesday, Sept. 25, night.

Sever is described as white, five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build. He has brown/grey hair and blue eyes, and may possibly be wearing jeans and a grey or black shirt.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5504, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com