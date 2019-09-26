Police in 55 Division seek help finding man missing since late August

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man who has been missing since late August.
Juraj Sever was last seen walking westbound on Dundas Street East near Greenwood Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, police said in press release issued on Wednesday, Sept. 25, night.
Sever is described as white, five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build. He has brown/grey hair and blue eyes, and may possibly be wearing jeans and a grey or black shirt.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5504, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.