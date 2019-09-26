Two teenage boys seriously injured in separate stabbing incidents in East Toronto

Police investigate a stabbing of a teenage boy on Pape Avenue south of Danforth Avenue earlier today. A second stabbing involving a teenage boy is also being investigated. That stabbing took place early this afternoon at Victoria Park and Bracken avenues and the victim is a Neil McNeil Catholic High School student. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Two 17-year-old boys have suffered serious injuries in a pair of stabbings which took place today in East Toronto.

The first incident took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the Pape and Strathcona avenues area. The second stabbing took place at approximately 1:06 p.m. at the corner of Victoria Park and Bracken avenues.

In both stabbings, the victims were taken to hospital with what are reported to be serious injuries.

Neil McNeil Catholic High School, which is just northeast of Victoria Park and Bracken avenues, has been put on lock down while police investigate.

The stabbing victim is a Neil McNeil student, and he was found inside the school though the stabbing took place off school property.

He was accosted by “unknown males” while he was off school property during the lunch hour, according to a statement from the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

“This afternoon during the lunch hour, while some of our students were off school premises one of our students was accosted by unknown males, and one student was stabbed in the altercation,” said Shazia Vlahos, Chief of Communications and Government Relations for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, in a statement sent to Beach Metro News.

“Police and Emergency Medical Services were on scene quickly and attended to the victim, who was taken to hospital and we are praying for a quick and full recovery. The school was placed under hold and secure as a precaution for a short period of time. Police are continuing to investigate and we do not have any additional information at this time. Incidents such as this, though thankfully rare, can be very upsetting to all of us. Supports will be put into place for students as needed.”

Police have no descriptions of suspects in connection with the stabbing at Victoria Park and Bracken.

In the stabbing at Pape and Strathcona, the victim was reportedly chased by two male suspects before being stabbed. Police had brought in the canine unit to search for the suspect and had cordoned off an area on the east side of Pape between Strathcona and Wroxeter Avenue.

There was no description of the two suspects being sought in that stabbing.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.