Outdoor Movie Night at Bob Acton Park to screen The Goonies

Bob Acton Park will be a busy place this weekend with an Outdoor Movie Night tonight, the Beaches Fall Festival on Saturday, and a classic car show on Sunday.

The Beaches Fall Festival is slated for Saturday, Sept. 28 at Bob Acton Park, 45 William Hancox Ave.

The festival is presented by Community Centre 55 and local realtor Derek Ladouceur.

There will be lots of family activities at the festival including pumpkin carving and much more. The festival takes place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Also, as part of the Fall Festival fun, there will also be an Outdoor Movie Night on the evening of Friday, Sept. 27, at Bob Acton Park.

The film The Goonies will be screened from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Realtor Ladouceur is also sponsoring the movie night.

To wrap it up, there’s a Classic Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Bob Acton Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more info, go to www.centre55.com