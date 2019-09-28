Heritage walk at St. John’s Norway Cemetery set for afternoon of Sept. 28

This plaque is on the Cenotaph in St. John's Norway Cemetery. A walking tour of the cemetery will be hosted today by local historian Gene Domagala.

Beach historian Gene Domagala will host a heritage walk today (Saturday, Sept. 28) at St. John’s Norway Cemetery.

The walking tour is free and begins at 1 p.m.

Those wishing to take part are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

A local historian, Domagala is also a columnist for Beach Metro News.

For more information on today’s walk, please visit The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society at www.tbeths.com