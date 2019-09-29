Federal Election 2019: Beaches-East York Candidates Debate on Sept. 30 at Kingston Road United Church

In this Beach Metro News file photo, students take part in a Student Vote event during the 2015 federal election

The Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro News and Community Centre 55 are joining up to present a Candidates Debate on Monday, Sept. 30 at Kingston Road United Church for the Beaches-East York riding.

Moderator for the evening will be Alan Carter from Global News.

The Candidates Debate runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and candidates from the Conservative Party, the Green Party, the Liberal Party, the NDP, and the People’s Party of Canada have been invited to attend.

A panel from Beach Metro News and the Balmy Beach Residents Association will ask questions both from the panel members and questions submitted in advance by local residents.

To submit a question in advance, please e-mail Beach Metro News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.