Academy Concert Series presents Family Has Your Bach at Eastminster United

The Academy Concert Series presents Family Has Your Back on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Eastminster United Church.

The Academy Concert Series presents Family Has Your Bach on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Eastminster United Church.

The concert will explore the transition from the High Baroque in Leipzig with Telemann and JS Bach to the Rococo style emerging in Sanssouci with the music of Bach’s sons, including Telemann’s godson CPE Bach.

The concert will feature Alison Melville, on recorder and flute; Christopher Bagan, on harpsichord; Emily Eng, on violin and viola; and Kerri McGonigle, on cello.

The Academy Concert Series is celebrating its 28th season of offering innovative and intimate chamber music concerts on period pieces.

Eastminster United Church is located at 310 Danforth Ave.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

New for this year is a Pay What You Decide admission fee. For more information on “paying what you want”, please visit www.academyconcertseries.com/concerts-events/