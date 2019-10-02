Federal Election 2019: Beach Interfaith Group and GreenPAC host Candidates Meeting for Beaches-East York riding on Oct. 3

Students take part in a Student Vote in this Beach Metro News file photo from 2015.

Eight churches in Beaches-East York have joined with GreenPAC to host a meeting of federal candidates in the riding from the five main parties on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

Organizers have asked candidates to address three broad areas of concern: the environment, inequality and healthcare.

The churches and GreenPAC have also sent the candidates a set of value statements explaining the reason for their concerns on each of the three areas.

“We want people in our congregations to think about the moral and ethical aspects of their choices,” said Karen Dale, Minister at Beach United.

Each candidate has been sent the questions they will be asked under each heading, and will be given two minutes to address their own and their party’s approach.

Wayne Walder, Minister at the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Church and one of the moderators of the evening said, “The format requires candidates to speak to their approach and not to attack the position of the other parties.”

He added a similar process worked well during the 2018 provincial election.

Mary Allen, the local GreenPAC organizer and co-moderator for the event, said that, “The Beaches-East York Interfaith Group shared our concern about the environment and wanted to make it central to the questions they put to the candidates.”

GreenPAC is a non-partisan, non-profit organization working to elect and support environmental leaders of all major parties running for office.

The Beach Interfaith Group is an informal collection of people of different faiths who share a concern for social justice and the environment and who believe that their beliefs help frame important decisions, such as for whom to vote.

The eight churches in the Beach Interfaith Group are: St. Aidan’s, Beach United, Church of the Resurrection, Danforth Mennonite Church, Kinston Rd. United, St. John’s Norway, Toronto United Mennonite Congregation and the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Church.