Federal Election 2019: Final list of candidates running in ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Residents attend a Candidates Debate in the Beaches-East York riding on Sept. 30. The final list of candidates in this month's federal election has now been released by Elections Canada. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Here is the official and final list from Elections Canada of the candidates running in this month’s federal election in the three ridings covered by Beach Metro News.

Federal Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21. Advance polls will also be held from Oct. 11 through to Oct. 14.

The deadline for candidates to register to run was Sept. 30, and this final list of candidates was posted by Elections Canada on Oct. 2.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Liberal, incumbent

Deborah McKenzie – People’s Party of Canada

Mae J. Nam – NDP

Nadirah Nazeer – Conservative Party

Sean Manners – Green Party

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

Bill Blair – Liberal, incumbent

Amanda Cain – Green Party

Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada

Kimberley Fawcet – Conservative Party

Simon Luisi – Animal Protection Party of Canada

Keith McCrady – NDP

TORONTO-DANFORTH

Elizabeth Abbott – Animal Protection Party of Canada

Ivan Byard – Communist Party

Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party

Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent

John Kladitis – Independent.

Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada

Min Sook Lee – NDP

Chris Tolley – Green Party