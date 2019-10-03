Federal Election 2019: Final list of candidates running in ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

October 3, 2019October 3, 2019
Residents attend a Candidates Debate in the Beaches-East York riding on Sept. 30. The final list of candidates in this month's federal election has now been released by Elections Canada. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Here is the official and final list from Elections Canada of the candidates running in this month’s federal election in the three ridings covered by Beach Metro News.

Federal Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21. Advance polls will also be held from Oct. 11 through to Oct. 14.

The deadline for candidates to register to run was Sept. 30, and this final list of candidates was posted by Elections Canada on Oct. 2.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Liberal, incumbent

Deborah McKenzie – People’s Party of Canada

Mae J. Nam – NDP

Nadirah Nazeer – Conservative Party

Sean Manners – Green Party

 

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

Bill Blair – Liberal, incumbent

Amanda Cain – Green Party

Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada

Kimberley Fawcet – Conservative Party

Simon Luisi – Animal Protection Party of Canada

Keith McCrady – NDP

 

TORONTO-DANFORTH

Elizabeth Abbott – Animal Protection Party of Canada

Ivan Byard – Communist Party

Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party

Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent

John Kladitis – Independent.

Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada

Min Sook Lee – NDP

Chris Tolley – Green Party

 

 

Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.