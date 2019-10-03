Federal Election 2019: Final list of candidates running in ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Here is the official and final list from Elections Canada of the candidates running in this month’s federal election in the three ridings covered by Beach Metro News.
Federal Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21. Advance polls will also be held from Oct. 11 through to Oct. 14.
The deadline for candidates to register to run was Sept. 30, and this final list of candidates was posted by Elections Canada on Oct. 2.
BEACHES-EAST YORK
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Liberal, incumbent
Deborah McKenzie – People’s Party of Canada
Mae J. Nam – NDP
Nadirah Nazeer – Conservative Party
Sean Manners – Green Party
SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST
Bill Blair – Liberal, incumbent
Amanda Cain – Green Party
Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada
Kimberley Fawcet – Conservative Party
Simon Luisi – Animal Protection Party of Canada
Keith McCrady – NDP
TORONTO-DANFORTH
Elizabeth Abbott – Animal Protection Party of Canada
Ivan Byard – Communist Party
Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party
Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent
John Kladitis – Independent.
Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada
Min Sook Lee – NDP
Chris Tolley – Green Party
