Nuit Blanche brings overnight arts celebration to Danforth Avenue this weekend

Nuit Blanche overnight arts celebration will take place at a number of locations along Danforth Avenue between Greenwood and Coxwell this weekend.

Toronto’s annual overnight arts celebration, Nuit Blanche, is coming to Danforth Avenue.

From 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, the Danforth between Greenwood and Coxwell avenues will be transformed into art displays and interactive exhibits. Nuit Blanche, which began in 2006, is the largest contemporary art event in North America.

Local artist Kevin Winn, part of the Independent Projects Program, and the Danforth Mosaic BIA are helping to make the Nuit Blanche projects a reality along the Danforth.

Projects planned for this Saturday and Sunday include Naz Rahbar’s Drawing Bar, which invited people to contribute their drawings and build an art installation in the process.

Winn’s interactive installation Tile-Scape will be a large interactive game board, allowing visitors to strategize impacts on our shared landscape.

Meral Pasha presents an animated video projection connecting resistance fighters and Bengal tigers during the time of British colonial rule in India.

Also, nine independent artists will bring storefront windows along the Danforth between Greenwood and Coxwell to life.

There will be a Visitor Centre located in the Green P parking lot by Coxwell subway station from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. for those attending Nuit Blanche events locally.

For more info, visit www.eastendarts.ca/nuit-blanche-east-danforth-2/