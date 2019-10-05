Federal Election 2019: All-Candidates Town Hall set for Scarborough Southwest on Oct. 8

An All-Candidates Town Hall meeting for federal candidates in the Scarborough Southwest riding is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at St. Paul's United Church.

Hosted by the East Beach Community Association, the meeting will take place at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Candidates from the Animal Protection Party, the Conservative Party, the Green Party, the Liberal Party, the People’s Party of Canada, and the NDP have been invited to attend.

After the meeting, there will be 30 minutes available for those attending to meet personally with the candidates.

Federal Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21. Advance polls will be open from Friday, Oct. 11 through to Monday, Oct. 14.

According to Elections Canada, the registered candidates running in Scarborough Southwest are Bill Blair – Liberal, incumbent; Amanda Cain – Green Party; Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada; Kimberley Fawcett Smith – Conservative Party; Simon Luisi – Animal Protection Party of Canada; and Keith McCrady – NDP.