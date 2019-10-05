Main Street Planning Study meeting set for Monday, Oct. 7

The third community meeting on the Main Street Planning Study is set for Monday, Oct. 7, at Hope United Church.

The third community meeting for the Main Street Planning Study will take place at Hope United Church on Monday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Main Street Planning Study, which began after a request from Toronto Council in November 2017, allows the City Planning Division to undertake a study of the area around the Main Street subway station and Danforth GO station.in order to help implement a new policy direction for the area which will encourage appropriate residential and employment intensification.

Part of the study’s aim is to encourage walkability, active transportation, and transit use in the area which is roughly bounded by Danforth Avenue to the north, Gerrard Street East to the south, Dawes Road to the east north of the railway tracks and Ted Reeve Drive to the east south of the railway tracks, Westlake Avenue to the west north of the railway tracks, and Enderby Road to the west south of the railway tracks.

The study also aims to better connect the area with new public spaces (such as complete streets, parks, and other spaces); and to create better connections with the Main Street TTC station and Danforth GO station, which includes a new proposed entrance at the foot of Dawes Road.

At past community meetings on the study, residents in attendance have expressed concerns over the strains the proposed intensification for the area will put on traffic, community services and sewage capacity.

Beaches-East York Councillor said that intensification is coming to the area, and it is important for residents to attend the community meeting on Oct. 7 so that they can have input into how that will take shape.

He said that making sure there is support for the community services that will be needed with the coming intensification is one of his priorities in the Main Street planning process

Hope United Church is located at 2550 Danforth Ave., on the northwest corner of Main Street.

Those who want to have their say on the plans for the area but cannot attend Monday’s meeting, are invited to send their comments to city planner George Pantazis at George.Pantazis@toronto.ca.