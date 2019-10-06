Deja Views: The Leuty Lifeguard Station – the most photographed structure in the Beach

The above photo from the Toronto Public Archives shows the Leuty Lifeguard Station in 1929. Inset photo by David Van Dyke shows the station as it is now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Ahh, our beloved Leuty Lifeguard Station, the most photographed structure in the neighbourhood.

This photograph, taken 90 years ago, is quite possibly the Beach’s first photobombed image recorded.

And nothing has changed. I will still get pesky tourists or dog owners getting in the way of my shot.

