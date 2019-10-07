Federal Election 2019: Toronto-Danforth Debates hosts All-Candidates Meeting on Oct. 8 at Don Mills United Church

Toronto-Danforth Debates will be hosting an All Candidates Meeting for the riding in advance of this month’s federal election.’
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Don Mills United Church, 126 O’Connor Dr., from 7 to 9 p.m.
The format is billed as “definitely not a debate” and will allow candidates an opening statement and then the chance to answer a number of questions they have received in advance.
The goal is to give voters in Toronto-Danforth a sense of who the candidates are and what they stand for.
Candidates registered to run in Toronto-Danforth in the federal election are Elizabeth Abbott – Animal Protection Party of Canada; Ivan Byard – Communist Party; Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party; Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent; John Kladitis – Independent; Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada; Min Sook Lee – NDP; and Chris Tolley – Green Party.
Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21. There will also be advance polls taking place from Friday, Oct. 11 through to Monday, Oct. 14.
For more information on the Oct. 8 event, please visit www.torontodanforthdebates.wordpress.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.