Federal Election 2019: Centennial College hosts All-Candidates Debate for Toronto-Danforth on Oct. 10

Centennial College’s School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design in East York will host an All-Candidates Debate for the Toronto-Danforth riding on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The debate goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will take place at the Story Arts Centre, Centennial College, 951 Carlaw Ave.

Candidates who are running in this month’s federal election in Toronto-Danforth are Elizabeth Abbott – Animal Protection Party of Canada; Ivan Byard – Communist Party; Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party; Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent; John Kladitis – Independent; Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada; Min Sook Lee – NDP; and Chris Tolley – Green Party.

Thursday night’s debate has been organized by Centennial College students from the public relations, journalism, broadcasting, communications and media fundamentals programs.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21. There will also be advance polls taking place from Friday, Oct. 11 through to Monday, Oct. 14.