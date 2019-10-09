Police seek help finding missing 45-year-old man last seen near Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old man who has been missing since late last month
Costas Giaouzis, 45, was last seen in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road on Sept. 29 at approximately 1 a.m.
He is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with a large build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black ball-cap with gold-coloured lettering and he possibly has an orange CCM bicycle with him, police said in a release issued on Oct. 8.
Police are concerned for his safety and well being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
