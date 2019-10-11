Bella’s Bake Sale to help raise funds to build schools set for Oct. 12 on Swanwick Avenue

Bella's Bake Sale takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 3 p.m. on Swanwick Avenue across from Malvern Collegiate.

The 10th anniversary of the Bella’s Bake Sale event, which helps raise funds to build schools through the WE Charity, is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, on Swanwick Avenue.

The bake sale goes from noon until 3 p.m. at 140 Swanwick Ave., which is across from the Malvern Collegiate parking lot.

There will be cupcakes, cakes, Greek cookies, baked bread, cheese pita and more available for sale.

The bake sale is hosted by Bella Black, and her goal is to “build a school for every year I attend school.”

On the website for the bake sale, Bella talks about what inspired her to start raising funds to help other students:

“When I was five years old, my mom returned home after a meeting with a book called It Takes a Child by Craig Kielburger – the co-founder of WE Charity (formerly known as Free the Children). I read the book that afternoon and declared that I want to have a bake sale to help kids around the world.

“A few months later – in the month of September – right after we all returned to school, I held my first bake sale in front of my house with the help of my neighbours and family. I baked yummy chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, mini cakes and more. Within three hours, we raised thousands of dollars. With WE Charity staff on hand the whole time, I was so proud of what we had accomplished.”

In the past 10 years, the sale has raised funds to contribute to the building of four schools in schools in Kenya (one through the Change Heros initiative), two in Haiti, two in India, one in rural China and one in Nicaragua.

This year is a special Number 10 edition for a number of reasons including it is the sale’s 10th anniversary and Bella is in Grade 10 at Malvern this year.

For more information, please visit www.bellasbakesale.com