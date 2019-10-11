Federal Election 2019: Advance polls now open in ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, Oct. 12, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Advance polls for the federal election will be open this weekend across the country including the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth.

The advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 13, and Monday, Oct. 14.

There will be a number of advance polls open in each riding, and their locations should be on the voter card that has been sent to registered voters. At advance polls, electors can only vote at their assigned polling station.

If you have not received your voter card, please visit Elections Canada at www.elections.ca for information on how to register and what the eligibility qualifications are.

You can still vote if you do not have a voting card, but must bring proof of identity and address along with meeting eligibility requirements.

For specific information on the location of your local advance poll, the following returning offices can be contacted.

In Beaches-East York, the returning office can be contacted at 1-866-236-8618.

In Scarborough Southwest, the returning office can be contacted at 1-866-281-5091.

In Toronto-Danforth, the returning office can be contacted at 1-866-714-6437.

Advance polls are offered as an opportunity for those who wish to voter early or for those who may not be able to vote on the actual election day (which is Monday, Oct. 21).