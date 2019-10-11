Gardiner Expressway to be closed from DVP to 427 over Thanksgiving weekend

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed this Saturday and Sunday (over the Thanksgiving weekend) for maintenance work.

For East Toronto residents looking to drive across the southern end of the city, alternate routes will have to found.

The Gardiner will be closed from the Don Valley Parkway in the east to Hwy. 427 in the west starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and continuing through until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.

Work will be done to prepare the expressway for the upcoming winter, and will include pothole repair, crack sealing, line marking and sign inspections.

For more information, please visit the City of Toronto of at https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/road-restrictions-closures/