Line 2, Danforth subway, to be closed between Woodbine and St. George stations on Oct. 12 and 13

The Danforth subway, Line 2, will be closed between Woodbine and St. George stations on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13. Photo: TTC.

Residents using public transit in the East Toronto area, or travelling through, are reminded that the Danforth subway (Line 2) will be closed between Woodbine and St. George stations this weekend (Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13) for track work.

There will be shuttle buses running along Danforth Avenue and Bloor Street East during the closure.

The shuttle buses will not be entering Woodbine Station in order to maintain efficient service, the TTC said in a release.

“Eastbound shuttle buses will operate via Strathmore Boulevard and Cedarvale Avenue to route westbound on Danforth Avenue,” the TTC said.

Wheel-Trans service will also be available for customers requiring accessible service. Those who need Wheel-Trans service, should see any TTC employee to request it, the TTC said.

There will also be parking restrictions in place along Danforth Avenue during the subway closure to reduce congestion.

“Parking will be temporarily restricted near key intersections with high volumes of buses and customers boarding and off-loading,” the TTC said. “The intersections on Danforth Avenue affected are Broadview Avenue, Chester Avenue, Pape Avenue, Donlands Avenue, Linnsmore Crescent and Coxwell Avenue.”

Parking restrictions will be in effect between 6 a.m. Saturday Oct. 12 to 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday to 2:30 a.m. Monday.