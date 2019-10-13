Beach Hebrew Institute celebrates 100 years, holds Torah procession on Oct. 13

The Beach Hebrew Institute hosts a Torah procession on Sunday, Oct. 13, beginning at noon.

The Beach Hebrew Institute on Kenilworth Avenue will be celebrating its 100th anniversary with a number of events between this month and October of 2020.

To kick off the celebrations, there will be a Torah procession at noon on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The procession will begin at the Beach Hebrew Institute, 109 Kenilworth Ave., and travel through the Beach neighbourhood.

The procession will be followed by light refreshments.

For more information, please visit https://www.beachhebrewinstitute.ca/