Federal Election 2019: Beaches-East York candidates meeting set for Oct. 15 at Hope United Church

A debate for candidates running in the Beaches-East York riding in this month’s federal election is slated for the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The debate is hosted by the Danforth East Community Association (DECA) and will take place at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information on tonight’s debate, please visit DECA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DanforthEastCommunityAssociation.