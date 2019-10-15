Federal Election 2019: Scarborough Southwest candidate Kimberly Fawcett Smith, Conservative Party, answers our questions

Kimberly Fawcett Smith is running for the Conservative Party in Scarborough Southwest in this month's federal election.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 150 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this election?

I decided to run for the position of MP because of the abject failure of the current incumbent to answer calls for help from the constituents of SSW. I am a recently retired 22 year veteran of the Regular Force of the Canadian Armed Forces. I have a wealth of experience navigating in and through bureaucracy at all levels of government, searching for and getting answers to questions.

Further, I live in the riding and any problems or changes in policy effecting residents, effects me and my family too.

QUESTION 2: Are you in favour of a national ban on semi-automatic assault rifles and handguns? Why or why not?

Keeping families safe is our top priority. The Liberal plan lets gangsters and violent criminals off easy and fails to introduce stricter penalties for criminals who smuggle guns across the border and into Canada. Asking law-abiding firearms owners to follow more laws is both lazy and ineffective; criminals do not register their firearms, and they will not comply with these new rules.

We have a better plan, one that goes after the criminals who use guns to commit crimes. We will ensure that anyone who has a smuggled gun goes to prison and will tackle “straw purchases”. We will strengthen border enforcement to stop guns from being smuggled into Canada. We can safeguard society by ensuring that the bad guys remain behind bars, and investing in programs and job creation strategies to offer youth an alternative to crime.

QUESTION 3: What do you think is the issue in your riding that you can have the most impact on if you are elected MP?

Making life more affordable – I will push hard to ensure that we consider further options to help residents get ahead. I have a proven record of being a “fighter” and I will bring that same attitude to Ottawa. Having the ability to have suitable housing and to pay for your groceries and utilities is critical to the quality of life of our residents.

Our platform includes: removing GST from home heating bills, reducing the barriers of the mortgage stress test for first time homebuyers, lengthening mortgages to 30 years for first time homebuyers, boosting RESPs to help families save for their children’s education, providing tax credits to help defer the costs of kids athletic or arts, culture or educational endeavours.

QUESTION 4: What do you think are the two most important national issues in this election, and why are you and your party the best ones to deal with these issues?

Affordability – The “spend and tax” economic philosophy of the Liberal party is not sustainable. As I mentioned above, we have a realistic plan to put more money in the pockets of Canadians so they can get ahead. Canadians are demanding change. They want to be able to afford to live and raise their family without having to struggle to make ends meet.

Environment – Our environmental strategy (www.arealplan.ca) is built on three guiding principles: “Green Technology, Not Taxes”; “A Cleaner and Greener Natural Environment”; and “Taking the Climate Change Fight Global”. The Liberal’s signature policy of the carbon tax gives big polluters a pass while punishing Canadians for driving to work and heating their homes.

Our plan balances the need for Canada to fight climate change by lowering emissions with our core promise of leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets and letting them get ahead.