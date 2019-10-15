Federal Election 2019: Toronto-Danforth candidate Julie Dabrusin, Liberal Party, answers our questions

Julie Dabrusin is running for the Liberal Party in this month's federal election.

Julie Dabrusin, Liberal Party candidate for Toronto-Danforth, answers four questions from Beach Metro Community News regarding this month’s federal election.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 150 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this election?

I first got involved in politics when I saw the cuts Rob Ford was making to our city. As we organized and spoke out, it was very clear that we needed a federal partner for our city.

Over the past four years I’ve rolled up my sleeves and worked alongside you here in our community to ensure that happens.

Everyday I learn something new, and one of my favourite parts of being your Member of Parliament has been the times you have taken a moment to stop and talk with me about the issues that are important to you. D’ailleurs, c’est quelque chose que j’ai toujour aimer – parler avec mes voisins.

Community voices matter, and I am seeking re-election to make sure our voices continue to be heard in Ottawa.

QUESTION 2: Are you in favour of a national ban on semi-automatic assault rifles and handguns? Why or why not?

Guns have no place in our city. I remember the responsibility I felt the first time there was a shooting after I was elected. I still feel it now. I worked on gun control legislation that included stronger background checks and better record keeping. I was surprised by the strength of the gun lobby that works against us on this issue. Community voices helped ensure a commitment for a ban on assault weapons and granting cities the power to ban handguns. I am seeking re-election in part to ensure that these promises are implemented.

I recognize that a ban on guns is only one part of the solution to ending gun violence. We have to work with grassroots organizers and advocates in our communities to ensure that young people have opportunities and real, tangible reasons to turn away from gangs and violence.

QUESTION 3: What do you think is the issue in your riding that you can have the most impact on if you are elected MP?

Having progressive voices in government benefits cities and their communities. I continue to be committed to ensuring the federal government remains a partner for public transit and infrastructure. Living in Toronto is expensive. It can be hard to find a place to call home. We will improve the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, which provides up to 10 per cent off the purchase price and Liberals will increase the qualifying value in the Toronto area. We will continue to support investments in seniors and public housing.

Making life more affordable in our city is a priority. Our plan includes raising the amount of income that is tax free to $15,000, increases to the Canada Child Benefit, implementing Universal Pharmacare, reducing interest on student loans, and cutting cell phone bills by 25%. These are real steps to increase the affordability of life in Toronto and grow our economy by investing in Canadians.

QUESTION 4: What do you think are the two most important national issues in this election, and why are you and your party the best ones to deal with these issues?

The fight against climate change is the most important issue. We have to move quickly away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Under the Harper government, scientists were not allowed to talk about climate change. We must protect and build on the progress we’ve made, including putting a price on carbon pollution, clean fuel standards, shifting away from coal fired electricity, a new environmental assessment process, and a tanker ban along the north coast of B.C.

A Liberal government will legislate a zero-emissions target by 2050, as recommended by the United Nations. Combined with our plan to continue retrofitting buildings, implementing a zero emissions vehicle strategy, and investing in innovation, we can meet these targets. Liberals will also ensure energy workers will have the training needed to succeed in the clean economy.

Please stand with me to keep pushing for progress for our city, our country and for climate change.