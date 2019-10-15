Federal Election 2019: Toronto-Danforth candidate Zia Choudhary, Conservative Party, answers our questions

Zia Choudhary is running for the Conservative Party in Toronto-Danforth in this month's federal election.

Zia Choudhary, Conservative Party candidate for Toronto-Danforth, answers four questions from Beach Metro Community News regarding this month’s federal election.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: candidates were instructed to keep their answers to approximately 150 words, and some of the responses have been edited to keep them as close as possible to the agreed word count.)

QUESTION 1: Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself and why you decided to run in this election?

A Rotarian, realtor and an IT expert by profession, I migrated to Canada along with my wife and two kids, thus fulfilling my dream of being a part of this very diverse yet unified society. I have always aspired to be an active contributor to an environment conducive to equal opportunities for all.

I am involved in many volunteering activities. I am a big advocate of the small business sector and believe that the small business sector is the prime contributor to the nation’s economy and is the backbone of a thriving workforce.

I also believe in a fair and lawful immigration system for people in need and aim to work for lowering taxes for families. I do intend to take formidable steps to alleviate poverty in the community. I am not running for a position of power but to empower.

QUESTION 2: Are you in favour of a national ban on semi-automatic assault rifles and handguns? Why or why not?

A new Conservative government will take real action to fight gang and gun violence, combat human trafficking, and tackle drug addictions and recovery.

The Conservative plan for safer streets targets illegal firearms crossing the border and ending up with gangsters, while strengthening penalties to keep gang and gun criminals behind bars. A firearms ban that will do nothing to crack down on gun crime. Forcing law-abiding Canadians to follow even more laws will not reduce crime, Criminals don’t follow laws and that’s exactly why we have to target them. Our plan does the hard work of tracking down criminals and putting them behind bars where they belong so you and your family can be safe and get ahead.”

QUESTION 3: What do you think is the issue in your riding that you can have the most impact on if you are elected MP?

I feel that there is a need for a strong representation in the Federal Government to ensure an active federal participation in affordable housing and transportation. Toronto-Danforth community needs a voice that is collective and diverse and a voice that will have the courage to express its issues.

QUESTION 4: What do you think are the two most important national issues in this election, and why are you and your party the best ones to deal with these issues?

Affordability, environment, safety and security and lawful immigration are the main issues, and the Conservatives have best plan to deal with these issues.

On affordability, Andrew Scheer has a positive vision for Canada’s economy. A Conservative government will live within our means and leave more money in your pocket.

The Conservatives will scrap the carbon tax, remove the GST off home heating bills and home energy costs, make maternity benefits tax-free, rovide a universal tax cut to all hard working taxpayers, make transit passes more affordable by implementing the Green Tax Credit for Public Transit, implement a Children’s Fitness Tax Credit, implement a Children’s Arts and Learning Tax Credit, boost the Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), help homeowners pay for energy-saving renovations through the Green Homes Tax Credit.

A Conservative government will introduce four new measures to make it easier for first-time home-buyers to buy a home, and we will expand the age credit, benefiting the lowest income Canadians and giving a senior couple up to $300.

A Conservative government will increase the Age Credit by $1,000 per year, per senior. With this measure, an individual aged 65 and over earning up to $37,790 would receive up to $150 more per year.

On the environment, the Conservatives have a real plan to protect our environment.

It is built on three principles: The first is green technology, not taxes. We will invest in new technology without hiking taxes on Canadians. The second is a cleaner and greener natural environment. We’ll work to protect our air, land, water and wildlife. The last is taking the climate change fight global. Climate change is a global problem. It’s requires a global solution, and Canada has a leadership role to play.

Our plan is a strong plan that builds on the Conservative legacy of protecting Canada’s natural environment, while strengthening our economy at the same time.