Police seek help finding missing man, 24, last seen near Danforth and Broadview

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Zackary O’Brien, 24, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 13 at approximately 2 p.m., in theDanforth and Broadview avenues area.
He is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, with a heavy build, short dark brown hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a, blue shirt, blue shorts, black socks, orange rain jacket, and red, black and white running shoes.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
