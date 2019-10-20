Deja Views: A Woodbine Avenue driveway from October 1922

This photo shows a Woodbine Avenue driveway photographed in October of 1922. Inset photo shows the same driveway today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This archival photograph was taken on Oct. 11, 1922.

I can’t imagine why, but somebody really liked this driveway on Woodbine Avenue.

Photographs were not cheap to take at that time period, so it must have been a very special driveway.

Do you have an old photo of your driveway you would like to share with our readership?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com