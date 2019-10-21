Federal Election 2019: Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith re-elected in Beaches-East York

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, standing, is joined by supporters at his campaign party on Monday night at the Firkin on the Danforth. Photo by Nina Rafeek.

By NINA RAFEEK

Incumbent Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith has been re-elected in Beaches-East York in the federal election.

With more than half of the 202 polls reporting, Erskine-Smith had a comfortable lead with 57 per cent of the vote.

“I think we accomplished a lot over the last four years,” Erskine-Smith told Beach Metro News from his campaign party at Firkin on the Danforth Monday, Oct. 21, night.

“But also there were decisions that were made and sometimes I didn’t agree with them, and constituents raised those issues. With incumbency comes a lot of advantage, but also there’s a record that has to be defended and at times comes with some criticism.”

The NDP’s Mae J. Nam sat in second place with 20.8 per cent of the vote.

In third was Conservative Nadirah Nazeer with 14.4 per cent of the vote.

In fourth was Green Party candidate Sean Manners with 6.1 per cent of the vote.

In fifth Deborah McKenzie, People’s Party of Canada, with 1.6 per cent of the vote.

Erskine-Smith was first elected for the Liberals in Beaches-East York in the 2015 election. At that time, Erskine-Smith beat incumbent NDP MP Matthew Kelway, who was first elected to the seat in the 2011 election.

Erskine-Smith won in 2015 with 49.45 per cent of the vote, while Kellway finished second with 30.82 per cent of the vote.

Prior to Kellway’s election in 2011, the riding had been held by Liberal MP Maria Minna from 1993 onwards. In 2011, Kellway beat Minna by a margin of 11 per cent.

Heading into his second term, Erskine-Smith said he will pushing hard for more action on climate change.

Though still not official, it appears as if the Liberals will win the most seats in this election, but it won’t be enough to form a majority government.

Erskine-Smith said he was “incredibly proud” of the campaign that was run in Beaches-East York.

“You have to stick up for your principles, you have to stand up for what you believe and stand up for your neighbours and community members, and stay positive,” he said.

The Beaches-East York’s riding’s boundaries are Coxwell Avenue to the west, Victoria Park Avenue to the east, Lake Ontario to the south, and then roughly the Don River and then Sunrise Avenue to the north.