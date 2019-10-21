Federal Election 2019: Polls will be open on Election Day, Oct. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Voters in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth are encouraged to go to the polls today and cast their ballot.

It’s Election Day, and voters in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth are reminded that the polls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 21.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and prove your identity and address.

Elections Canada is reminding all eligible voters that even if they are not registered, they can still vote today by registering at their local polling station.

Voters can find their polling station by going online to www.electionscanada.ca and typing in their postal code or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

“Voters have many options to prove their identity and address at the polls,” said Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault in a press release.

“Many voters probably have everything they need in their purse or wallet, but I encourage all voters to check our website or give us a call for the full list of accepted pieces of ID to make sure they are prepared.”

For specific local information, the following returning offices can be contacted:

In Beaches-East York, the returning office can be contacted at 1-866-236-8618.

In Scarborough Southwest, the returning office can be contacted at 1-866-281-5091.

In Toronto-Danforth, the returning office can be contacted at 1-866-714-6437.

Candidates running in the riding of Beaches-East York in today’s federal election are Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Liberal Party; Sean Manners – Green Party; Deborah McKenzie – People’s Party of Canada; Mae J. Nam – NDP; and Nadirah Nazeer – Conservative Party.

Candidates running in the riding of Scarborough Southwest in today’s federal election are Bill Blair – Liberal Party; Amanda Cain – Green Party; Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada; Kimberley Fawcett Smith – Conservative Party; Simon Luisi – Animal Protection Party of Canada; and Keith McCrady – NDP.

Candidates running in the riding of Toronto-Danforth in today’s federal election are Elizabeth Abbott – Animal Protection Party of Canada; Ivan Byard – Communist Party; Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party; Julie Dabrusin – Liberal Party; Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada; John Kladitis – Independent.; Min Sook Lee – NDP; and Chris Tolley – Green Party.

For more information on the candidates, please visit www.beachmetro.com where you can read question-and-answer surveys we have done with them, along with reading election campaign and candidates’ debate stories.