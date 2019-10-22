Beaches-East York Councillor Bradfords hosts community meeting at The Naval Club on Oct. 22

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford hosts a community meeting on Oct. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Naval Club on Gerrard Street East.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a community meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The meeting will take place at The Naval Club, 1910 Gerrard St. E., just west of Woodbine Avenue, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a presentation by Emily Marmore, from the City of Toronto, on the introduction of a single-use plastics ban.

She will also take feedback as part of the city’s ongoing consultation on single-use plastic reduction.

Also presenting at Tuesday’s meeting will be Naheed Siddique from the East End Community Health Centre who will be talking about Canada’s new Food Guide.

As this meeting is taking place the day after the federal election, it is like federal political issues may also be discussed along with any other topics of interest to those attending.

In his newsletter, Bradford pointed out that this community meeting comes one year to the day that he was first elected as councillor for Beaches-East York.

“When I took office as your City Councillor I made a commitment to engage as deeply and thoughtfully as possible. This was even more important with a smaller City Council and bigger wards,” said Bradford in the newsletter.

“One way I’ve been making myself available is by hosting these bi-monthly meetings. We’ve been moving locations around the ward to make it easier for residents in different neighbourhoods to attend. At each meeting we also invite guest speakers to talk about issues we’re working on at City Hall and in the community.”

For more info on tonight’s meeting, please contact Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755 or by email at Councillor_Bradford@toronto.ca