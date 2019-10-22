Federal Election 2019: Julie Dabrusin wins second term for Liberals in Toronto-Danforth

Julie Dabrusin speaks at her election night party on Monday at Relish on the Danforth after being re-elected as MP for Toronto-Danforth. Inset photo, supporters gather for the party at Relish. Photos by Corbin Hucker and Susan Legge.

Liberal incumbent Julie Dabrusin held off a strong challenge from the NDP to win her second term as MP for Toronto-Danforth in the Monday, Oct. 21, federal election.

With 165 of 200 polls reporting in, Dabrusin had 47.2 per cent of the vote.

NDP candidate Min Sook Lee was in second with 33.6 per cent of the vote.

In third was Conservative Zia Choudhary with 10.8 per cent of the vote.

Other candidates running in Toronto-Danforth were the Green Party’s Chris Tolley (with 6.4 per cent of the vote); Tara Dos Remedios, of the People’s Party of Canada (with 1.1 per cent of the vote); Elizabeth Abbott, of the Animal Protection Party of Canada (with 0.5 per cent of the vote); Independent candidate John Kladitis (with 0.4 per cent of the vote) and the Communist Party’s Ivan Byard (with 0.3 per cent of the vote).

The seat was won by Dabrusin in the 2015 election in a very close race with NDP incumbent Craig Scott.

Dabrusin had 23,531 votes, and Scott was second with 22, 325 votes in 2015.

The riding had long been held by late NDP leader Jack Layton, who was Toronto-Danforth’s MP from 2004 until his death in 2011. Scott won the riding for the NDP in a 2012 byelection.

The closeness of the 2015 election, and the history of the riding along with its link to the legacy of Jack Layton has made Toronto-Danforth a priority for the NDP to win back in 2019.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a number of stops in both Toronto-Danforth and Beaches-East York during this fall’s campaign, stressing the riding’s NDP history and its long association with Layton.

At a campaign event in late September, Singh told Beach Metro News that winning both the ridings for the NDP was “very important” to the party and he was “extremely confident” they would do so.

Dabrusin told Beach Metro News at her election night party at Relish on the Danforth that she was honoured to have been re-elected by the voters of Toronto-Danforth.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I love our community and I love representing our community. I am really honoured that the people have chosen me to continue in that role.”

Toronto-Danforth’s boundaries are Coxwell Avenue to the east, Lake Ontario to the south, and roughly the route of the Don River to the west and north.