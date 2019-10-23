Acclaimed Scottish singer Julie Fowlis to perform tonight at Beaches Presbyterian Church

Julie Fowlis, one of the most popular Gaelic singers in the world, performs tonight (Oct. 23) at Beaches Presbyterian Church.

Scottish singer Julie Fowlis, one of the most popular Gaelic singers in the world, will perform in concert on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Beaches Presbyterian Church.

Best known for singing the theme song for the Academy Award-nominated movie Brave, which was set in Scotland, Fowlis’ concert will feature a variety of traditional and contemporary Scottish Gaelic songs as well as music that will appeal to a wider audience.

The concert begins at 8 p.m., and Beaches Presbyterian Church is located at 65 Glen Manor Dr.

With just over 280 seats, the church will provide an intimate setting for Fowlis who has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages.

This will be Fowlis’ first concert in Toronto.

She was nominated as Folk Singer of the Year at the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Awards and as Best Artist at the Songlines World Music Awards.

Tickets for the show are available online for $50 at https://beachdanforth.snapd.com/events/view/1232782 or $60 at the door.