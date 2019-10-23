Fear Factory slated for Beaches Recreation Centre this weekend

Jay Marks and his crew of volunteers are looking forward to bringing The Fear Factory back to the Beaches Recreation Centre on the weekend of Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. The annual Halloween event helps collect food donations for Community Centre 55. Photo: Submitted.

By AMADA GIBB

The Beaches Fear Factory will be returning for its 11th year this weekend, transforming the Beaches Recreation Centre into a frightful maze in celebration of Halloween.

Fear Factory will run from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.

Lead coordinator and volunteer Jay Marks said that the maze takes about three days to build with the help of other volunteers.

“It’s big. It’s like family-run. These volunteers kill it every year. It’s just so fun to see people of different ages come in and be ready to go,” he said.

People brave enough to go through the maze will be subject to jump scares by volunteers dressed in all black and Halloween masks.

“Basically our shtick is we made it a ride, and it’s been like that for 11 years. You sit on a cart and there are two chairs. Both chairs face me because I push everyone through. You basically get pushed through this maze backward in the dark. We call it the Terror Tram,” he said.

The ride lasts about two and a half minutes, and Marks said it’s fun because attendees have no idea what’s coming next. “It changes every year. Every year we change the design. I’m constantly just trying to change stuff up,” he said.

Marks said there is a camera facing those in the cart to capture the reactions. This is so people waiting in line can be entertained and watch those in the cart getting scared without seeing what scared them.

Marks started out working for the Beaches Recreation Centre many years ago and has been a part of the place since he was 14. “I love Halloween. For me, Halloween is like my Christmas. I loved it as a kid. When I used to work at the recreation centre back in the day, I would even take the day off school to build a haunted house in the basement,” he said.

Admission to the Fear Factory is free with any food donation at the door, which will go to Community Centre 55.

Marks estimates that 500 to 600 pounds of food will be raised over the three days of the Fear Factory for Community Centre 55.

The Beach Fear Factory is suited for ages eightand above.

The Fear Factory will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct . 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27.