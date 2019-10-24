Halloween on Queen, hosted by the Beach Village BIA, set for Saturday, Oct. 26

Youngsters take part in last year's Halloween on Queen event hosted by the Beach Village BIA. This year's Halloween on Queen is set for the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 26.

Halloween on Queen will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at both Ivan Forrest Gardens and Kew Gardens Park on Queen Street East.

The event is presented by the Beach Village BIA, and will take place between noon and 4 p.m.

Youngsters are invited to attend in their Halloween costumes for a chance to win prizes that have been donated by BIA member businesses.

There will also be a Halloween on Queen Costume Parade taking place between Ivan Forrest Gardens (131 Glen Manor Dr.) and Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. E.).

Numerous other family themed events are slated for both parks during Halloween on Queen.

In Kew Gardens, planned events include a pumpkin carving contest, a costume contest, a balloon artist, a face painter, trampoline jumping on the Spider Jump, entertainment from Dan The Music Man, the Nautilus Theatre Puppet Show, food treats from the Blue Cloud Café, and a demo by pumpkin carver Anthony Flint.

The costume contest will award winners in the adult, child, group and pet categories.

At Ivan Forrest Gardens, planned events include a hula hoop fun zone, a fortune teller, a photo booth and a Halloween jump and bounce.

The Halloween on Queen Costume Parade will start at 3 p.m. at the corner of Queen Street East and Glen Manor Park and then head west to Kew Gardens.

For more information and schedule, please visit www.thebeachvillage.com/halloween