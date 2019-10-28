Neil McNeil Catholic High School cross-country runners win 12th straight city championship

Cross-country runners from Neil McNeil Catholic High School celebrate after winning the overall boys team title, and the Midget, Junior and Senior crowns as well, at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association championships last Friday at Centennial Park in Etobicoke. All three teams have qualified for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) championships set for this Saturday, Nov. 2, in Sudbury.

For the 12th year in a row, the Neil McNeil Catholic High School Maroons have won the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association’s overall boys team cross-country championship.

Adding to the accomplishment was that for the first time in history, Neil McNeil won all three age group divisions (Midget, Junior and Senior) as well as the overall team title at the city championship meet which was held in Etobicoke’s Centennial Park on Friday, Oct. 25.

As a result of the perfect record at the city championships, Neil McNeil also qualified its Midget, Junior and Senior boys teams for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross-country championships which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Sudbury.

In the Midget division, Neil McNeil took the team title by four points over Michael Power Catholic High School. Leading the Maroons in the Midget race was Fitz Williams, who finished first; Aiden Brown, who finished second; Josh Kane, who finished fifth, and Ilix Machado, who finished 19th.

In the Junior division, Neil McNeil won by an impressive 39 points over Michael Power. The top four Junior runners for the Maroons in the race were Liam McCullagh, who finished first; Liam Patterson, who finished second; Aidan Miller, who finished sixth; and Owen Phillips-Grange, who finished 10th.

The Senior division was a battle for the Maroons to win as the top four teams were separated by only two points. In cross country, the team with the lowest point total is the winner as it reflects the place the team’s runners finish in. The Neil McNeil Seniors were tops with 40 points, followed by Chaminade College and Bishop Allen, both with 41 points, and then Father John Redmond with 42 points.

Leading the Maroons Senior boys to victory in the race were James Bardwell, who finished seventh; Jacob Andress, who finished 10th; Liam McKelvey, who finished 11th; and Arthur Fernandez, who finished 12th.

Coaches of the Neil McNeil cross-country team are head coach Jason Wood, and assistant coaches Steve Masterson, Abigael Layton, Lou DiFlorio and Justin Massa.