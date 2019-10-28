Queen Street East and Kingston Road intersection partially re-opened to traffic as streetcar track work continues

After being closed since Sept. 7, traffic can now get through in all directions at the intersection of Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

The intersection of Queen Street East and Kingston Road, which had been closed since Sept. 7 for streetcar track, overhead wire, and platform work, has partially reopened.

Traffic can now get through the intersection in all directions, but there are still lane closures and streetcar track closures.

Mayor John Tory said in a tweet that the re-opening of the intersection was “Great news: The Queen Street East, Kingston Road, Eastern Avenue intersection has reopened a week early! Crews still finishing some work in the area but traffic now able to move through in all directions. Thanks to residents for their patience during this major closure.”

Work at the intersection is expected to continue through to the end of December.