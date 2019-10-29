Former Beaches-East York MP Arthur Potts to announce bid for Ontario Liberal Party leadership

Arthur Potts has a press conference set for Wednesday, Oct. 30, morning at Ted Reeve Arena to announce he will be seeking the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Former Beaches-East York Liberal MPP Arthur Potts will be seeking the leadership of Ontario’s Liberal Party.

Potts is scheduled to formally announce the leadership bid at a press conference on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Ted Reeve Arena.

Potts served as MPP for Beaches-East York from 2014 to 2018 as part of the Kathleen Wynne Liberal government.

So far, other contenders for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership include Mitzie Hunter, Steven Del Duca, and Michael Coteau.