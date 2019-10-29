Magical Perceptions exhibit presented by Beach-based f8 Photography Collective

Front and Rear Views by Maureen Littlewood will be among the works on display at the f8 Photography Collective’s Magical Perceptions show now on at the Dignam Gallery. Photo by Maureen Littlewood

The Beach-based f8 Photography Collective celebrates its 10th year with the Magical Perceptions exhibit this week.

The show opened yesterday (Oct. 28) and will continue through until Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Dignam Gallery, 23 Prince Arthur Ave., one block north of the Royal Ontario Museum.

The f8 Collective grew out of the Beach Photo Club and a desire by some members to show and sell their works publicly.

Members participating in the Magical Perceptions exhibit include Maureen Littlewood, Margit Koivisto, Catherine Mackinnon, Natalia Shields, Felicity Somerset, Rod Trider, Jude Marion and John Wallace.

The exhibit’s theme is finding the magic in the everyday and the monumental.

“Taken together, images of the ordinary and the extraordinary invite the viewer to consider their own understanding of the idea of magical,” said a press release.

Artist Receptions are set for Nov. 1 and 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Dignam Gallery.

For more information, please visit www.f8photographycollective.com