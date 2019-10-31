Rocca’s No Frills on Coxwell Avenue is holding a Job Fair to hire employees as date for re-opening moves closer

The Rocca's No Frills is moving closer to an opening date, now estimated to be the first week of December. The store hosts a Job Fair on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Royal Canadian Legion on Coxwell Avenue.

The new Rocca’s No Frills grocery store on Coxwell Avenue is getting closer to opening, and is currently hosting a Job Fair to hire new employees.

The tentative opening date for the store at 269 Coxwell Ave. is the first week of December of this year.

The Job Fair is taking place at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 at 243 Coxwell Ave. on Oct. 31 until 5 p.m., and on Friday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rocca’s No Frills is looking to hire front-end cashiers and clerks for departments including grocery, dairy, frozen, produce, meat, deli and bakery.

Folks interested in working at the store are asked to come in person to the Job Fair and to bring two applicable references and a copy of their resumes. Those applying are asked to be prepared to wait as job interviews may be conducted on site.

Rocca’s No Frills closed suddenly in May of 2016 leaving many residents who depended on it in the lurch.

To take care of those customers, Loblaw Companies has been running a shuttle from the Rocca No Frills parking lot to Dave & Charlotte’s No Frills on Carlaw Avenue since the closure.

Rocca’s No Frills announced on May 11 of 2016 that it was closing immediately as the building was in need of urgent repairs. Since that time, the majority of the old store was demolished and the rebuild has been taking place.