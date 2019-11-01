Cosburn and Pape shooting injures two teenage boys on Halloween night

Two teenage boys have been seriously injured after being shot on Thursday, Oct. 31, night in the Cosburn and Pape avenues area of East York.
The shooting took place at approximately 9 p.m. behind an apartment building at 145 Cosburn Ave.
According to reports, both the victims had suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso. They were rushed to hospital and their conditions are considered serious but not life threatening.
Police said they are looking for one male suspect, but there are no further descriptions at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
