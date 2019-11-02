Glen Stewart Ravine Autumn Cleanup set for Sunday, Nov. 3, morning

An Autumn Cleanup in Glen Stewart Ravine is set for the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3.

An Autumn Cleanup is planned for the Glen Stewart Ravine on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Residents who want to volunteer to help out are asked to meet at the Beech Avenue entrance to the ravine, just south of Kingston Road.

The clean up will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Participants are asked to bring gloves, wear boots, and be dressed in anticipation of getting dirty.

The event is being organized by the Friends of the Glen Stewart Ravine, and they will be providing the bags for the cleanup and treats for volunteers afterwards.

The cleanup is sponsored by Courage Foods, Mountain View Coffee and inFlow.

For info, please visit the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine on Facebook.