Deja Views: A blast from the recent past along Queen Street East

This photo shows taken looking west along Queen Street East towards Beech Avenue 25 years ago by Jack Ryan. The inset photo by David Van Dyke shows the same view today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This awesome street scene was taken 25 years ago on Queen Street East looking west towards Beech Avenue.

It was captured by Jack Ryan, who I’m sure many of our readers would remember from the hardware store that he and his brother ran for years on this section of Queen Street East.

Look close and you can see the old Bank of Montreal, now The Wholesome Market, and Snoopers antiques which became a remarkable coffee shop.

Thank you so much Jack for submitting this blast from our recent past.

If you have an old photo you would like to share with our readers, please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com