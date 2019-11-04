Eight youths, one man arrested after loaded gun allegedly brandished at police in Cherry Street area

Eight boys and one man face numerous firearms charges after an incident early on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3, in the Cherry Street and Eastern Avenue area.

Eight youths and a man have been arrested after an incident in which a loaded handgun was allegedly brandished at police officers in the Cherry Street area early on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3.

According to Toronto police, a wanted 15-year-old boy was spotted leaving a townhouse in the Regent Park area by plain clothes police officers who were part of the Project Community Space detail.

The boy, and two others, were followed by police to the Eastern Avenue and Cherry Street area where an attempted arrest was made.

Police alleged that the wanted boy brandished a loaded handgun at the officers trying to make the arrest. The officers did not engage the boy any further and he fled the area, police said.

The boy was later located and arrested while still in possession of the loaded gun, police alleged. Two other boys were arrested a short time later.

As a result of further investigation, five other boys were arrested along with a 22 year-old man after a warrant was executed in the Regent and Cole streets area.

All nine face numerous charges related to the possession of firearms.

The 15-year-old who was the original focus of the incident has also been charged with assault police with a firearm.

Ages of those charged range from 14 to 22.

Those arrested under the age of 18 cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.