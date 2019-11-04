Neighbourhood Stops and Shops: Balmy Beach Pet Hospital set to host Grand Opening celebration

Dr. Sukhi Singh, left, and her sister Nav Singh are inviting local residents and their pets to visit them at the Balmy Beach Pet Hospital on Queen Street East. Inset photo, Dr. Sukhi Singh and her daughter Mannat at the Balmy Beach Community School Fall Fair.

By SURINA NATH

This November the community will be welcoming Balmy Beach Pet Hospital at 2212 Queen Street East, owned by Dr. Sukhi Singh, who will be running the veterinary practice alongside her younger sister, Nav.

Sukhi’s interest in veterinary medicine developed as a young girl through working in her uncle’s clinic, Birch-Dan Animal Hospital. “I started when I was 12, cleaning cages, and moving to other various roles over the years,” she explains.

Graduating from the Ontario Veterinary College in 2005, Sukhi continued working at Birch-Dan ever since.

“In 2009, I moved to the States for three years where I did relief work. I got to see many different facets of veterinary medicine,” Sukhi continues, that’s where I had my daughter, and in 2012, my family moved back to Ontario where I came back to my clients at Birch-Dan.”

In December 2018, Sukhi felt it was time for career growth and ventured into entrepreneurship.

She has been running Balmy Beach Pet House Call Services since January 2019.

Sukhi says, “My younger sister Nav has the same innate passion for animals as me…we’re very close and I’m very happy she’s with me in this venture.”

“I will be Sukhi’s support as Office Manager,” Nav explains, “ensuring that both the goals of the hospital and clients’ needs are being met.”

Nav, a biology and veterinary student from the University of Guelph, says, “I really believe in Sukhi and her vision…we both want to empower our clients and provide compassionate care…we share strong familial bonds and this makes this all the more exciting.”

Balmy Beach Pet Hospital is hosting its Grand Opening event on Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., where you can meet the staff, tour their facilities, engage in fun activities for the kids and snack on some appetizers. Guildwood Cat Relief will also be holding a Cat-Adopt-a-thon.

The full service animal hospital focuses on preventative care, nutritional counselling, on-site diagnostics for bloodwork and urine to ensure quick test results. Along with having digital X-rays, ultrasound, and lasers, the clinic has its own state-of-the-art dental suite.

More information can be found at www.balmybeachpets.com

“I’m also a certified Fear-Free professional,” Sukhi adds. “It’s a program meant to alleviate the element of stress and anxiety pets associate with visiting the vet. I’m looking to get my whole practice Fear-Free certified in the future and have designed the clinice with Fear-Free concepts in mind.”

Balmy Beach Animal Hospital will be open evenings and weekends as well to meet the needs of pet owners and their busy schedules.

Sukhi is also a registered house-call practitioner for pets unable to leave their homes; to book an appointment please call 647-983-2400.

— BMN Sponsored Content—