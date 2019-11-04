Neil McNeil cross-country runners put in solid showing at OFSAA championships in Sudbury

Members of the Neil McNeil cross-country team, shown here at last month's city championships, recently took part in the OFSAA championships in Sudbury. Photo: Submitted.

Members of the Neil McNeil Catholic High School Maroons cross-country team put in solid performances at last weekend’s Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships.

The OFSAA cross-country meet was held in Sudbury on Saturday, Nov. 3, and due to snow that had fallen in the area the previous two days the course was a challenge for runners as they had to deal with snow, ice and slush.

Due to winning the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association’s Midget, Junior, Senior and overall boys championship last month, Neil McNeil qualified a large contingent of runners for the Sudbury meet.

In Midget boys at OFSSA, Neil McNeil finished in fifth place among the 34 teams participating. Top Midget runner for the Maroons in Sudbury was Fitz Williams who finished sixth in a field of 263 competitors.

In Junior boys, Neil McNeil was 10th among the 35 teams at OFSAA. Top Junior runner for the Maroons in the Sudbury race was Liam McCullagh who was 10th out of 256 participants.

In Senior boys, Neil McNeil was 16th among the 36 teams competing. Top Senior runner for the Maroons in Sudbury was Liam McKelvey who finished 84th in a field of 264.