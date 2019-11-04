Rocca’s No Frills Job Fair slated for Saturday, Nov. 9

This artist's conception shows what the finished Rocca's No Frills on Coxwell Avenue is expected to look like.

Rocca’s No Frills on Coxwell Avenue will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The store, which is anticipated to open in December of this year, is now looking to hire permanent part-time cashiers and clerks for a number of departments including grocery, dairy, frozen, produce, meat, deli and bakery.

The Job Fair takes place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 at 243 Coxwell Ave.

Those attending are asked to bring two applicable references and a copy of their resume. Those attending are asked to be prepared to wait as interviews may be conducted on site.

The tentative opening date for the Rocca’s No Frills store at 269 Coxwell Ave. is the first week of December of this year.

Rocca’s No Frills closed suddenly on May 11 of 2016 as the building was in need of urgent repairs.

The sudden closing left many customers without a grocery store they could easily access. To take care of those customers, Loblaw Companies has been running a shuttle from the Rocca No Frills parking lot to Dave & Charlotte’s No Frills on Carlaw Avenue since the closure.