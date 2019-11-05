Malvern Collegiate Junior boys with rugby 7s city championship

The Malvern Collegiate Junior boys rugby 7s team recently celebrated winning the city championship.

The Malvern Collegiate Insitute Black Knights Junior boys rugby 7s team are the city champions.

The Black Knights took the title at the Toronto District School Board championships with a 21-14 win over Riverdale Collegiate in the final game.

The championship tournament was played at Don Mills Collegiate on Oct. 23.

Rugby 7s teams from across the city took part in the tourney which also saw competition in Senior and Novice divisions.

The Senior boys Rugby 7s city title went to Leaside High School, while Humberside took the crown in the Novice age group.