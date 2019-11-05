Man found dead in stairwell of Eastdale Avenue apartment building, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the stairwell of this apartment building at 75 Eastdale Ave. in East York on the morning of Nov. 5. The man was deceased when discovered and a shell casing was found nearby. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the stairwell of an apartment building on Eastdale Avenue this morning.

Police were called to the building at 75 Eastdale Ave., just north of Secord Avenue in the Dawes and Danforth area, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for a report of “unknown trouble.”

When police arrived they discovered the body of who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Police also found a shell casing at the scene, according to Toronto police’s Twitter account.

At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages and police have not said whether they consider the death a homicide.

Police are canvassing in the area for witnesses and video, and are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 416-808-5500 on anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com