Man found dead in stairwell of Eastdale Avenue apartment building, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the stairwell of an apartment building on Eastdale Avenue this morning.
Police were called to the building at 75 Eastdale Ave., just north of Secord Avenue in the Dawes and Danforth area, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for a report of “unknown trouble.”
When police arrived they discovered the body of who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Police also found a shell casing at the scene, according to Toronto police’s Twitter account.
At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages and police have not said whether they consider the death a homicide.
Police are canvassing in the area for witnesses and video, and are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 416-808-5500 on anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.